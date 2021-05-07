Aircraft Carrying Remdesivir Crash-Lands At Gwalior Airport: Sources

The aircraft carrying remdesivir crashed landed in Gwalior airport, sources said (Representational)

A small turboprop aircraft carrying remdesivir injections meant for critical COVID-19 patients crash-landed at Gwalior airport today, sources have said. The incident happened on a day when another small aircraft - an air ambulance - landed on its belly in Mumbai after its landing gear malfunctioned.

In the Gwalior incident, a seven-seater aircraft of the Madhya Pradesh aviation department carrying remdesivir injections hit the runway in speed as it crashed landed, sources have said.

Three people including the flight captain and the co-pilot were injured, sources have said. They were taken to a hospital run by the Indian Air Force at Maharajpur Air Force Station.

The consignment of remdesivir the plane was carrying wasn't damaged, Gwalior senior police officer Amit Sanghi told news agency PTI.

Both the aircraft involved in crash landings today are Beechcraft turboprop ones.