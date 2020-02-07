4 Arrested For Allegedly Killing Elderly Couple In UP Over Money Row: Cops

The accused concealed the weapons under the shawls they wore.

The police have arrested four men for allegedly hacking an elderly couple in Uttar Pradesh to death who had lent one of them lakhs of rupees.

Krishna Kumar Sharma and his wife Sunita Sharma were killed on Wednesday at their home in the district's Rampur Maniharan town, Saharanpur's senior police officer Dinesh Kumar said.

Police have traced the accused to Krishna Kumar's native village Anantmau. They are identified as Arun, Neetu Saini, Joni and Karan Kumar, they said.

Karan Kumar had allegedly hired the other three to kill Krishan Kumar so that he could escape repayment of Rs 57 lakh he and his brother owed him.

Two of them arrived at Krishan Kumar's home with sharp-edged weapons concealed under the shawls they wore. His wife was also killed by them.