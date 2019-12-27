Minor Girl Allegedly Gang-Raped In UP; 1 Accused Arrested, Others On Run

Police have registered a case against the accused under various sections of law (Representational)

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by three people in a village in Etah district's Jaithara area in Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Thursday.

Police said one accused has been arrested and others are on the run.

"One accused has been arrested and the age is between 15-20. A case has been registered under various sections of the law," said senior officer Ajay Bhadoria.

"We filed a case against three people. These men dragged my daughter to a farm and raped her. They also fired at us when we went to see them after the incident took place," said the father of the girl.