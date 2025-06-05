NEET PG 2025: Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Friday Over Proposed Exam Date

The Supreme Court will hear the National Board of Examinations' (NBE) application on Friday, seeking approval to conduct the NEET PG 2025 exam on August 3. The exam, originally scheduled for June 15, was postponed after the top court raised concerns over its proposed two-shift format.

The NBE has approached the top court requesting permission to hold the entrance test in a single shift on the new proposed date. This move follows the court's earlier intervention last Friday, when it objected to the exam being held in two sessions.

The Supreme Court had observed that holding the exam in two shifts could lead to discrepancies in difficulty levels, which may unfairly impact candidates. The bench stressed that a uniform examination must be conducted in a single session across the country to ensure fairness and transparency.

The court had directed NBE to make logistical arrangements to hold the exam in one shift. It had also clarified that if the Board required additional time to implement this direction, it could return to the court seeking more time.

The case arises from a petition filed by the United Doctors Front, which challenged the NBE's decision to hold the postgraduate medical entrance exam in two shifts. The petition argued that such a format could create unequal conditions for candidates and demanded that the exam be conducted in one shift nationwide.

In the previous hearing, the court had issued a notice on the petition and sought a response from the NBE, leading to the current hearing scheduled for this week.