Indian MBBS Student Dies In Vietnam Accident, CCTV Captures Freak Crash

A 21-year-old Indian student pursuing an MBBS course in Vietnam has died in a freak accident in Can Tho city. Arshid Ashrith was a third-year MBBS student. He is from Telangana's Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district, and his parents Arshid Arjun and Pratima are cloth merchants.

Arshid was speeding on a bike yesterday when he lost control and the two-wheeler crashed into a wall. His friend, who was riding pillion, has suffered serious injuries.

A CCTV camera captured the chilling visuals of the crash. The clip shows a calm neighbourhood. Then, a speeding bike crashes straight into a wall. The disturbing visuals show the riders flung into the air, indicating how hard the impact was.

Local media reported that MLA Dr P Harish Babu visited Ashrith's home and expressed condolences to his heartbroken parents. The MLA also spoke to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy over the phone and urged him to facilitate the repatriation of the body to India, reports have said.