Indian MBBS Student Dies In Vietnam Accident, CCTV Captures Freak Crash

A 21-year-old Indian student pursuing an MBBS course in Vietnam has died in a freak accident in Can Tho city. Arshid Ashrith was a third-year MBBS student. He is from Telangana's Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district, and his parents Arshid Arjun and Pratima are cloth merchants.
Arshid was speeding on a bike yesterday when he lost control and the two-wheeler crashed into a wall. His friend, who was riding pillion, has suffered serious injuries.
A CCTV camera captured the chilling visuals of the crash. The clip shows a calm neighbourhood. Then, a speeding bike crashes straight into a wall. The disturbing visuals show the riders flung into the air, indicating how hard the impact was.
Local media reported that MLA Dr P Harish Babu visited Ashrith's home and expressed condolences to his heartbroken parents. The MLA also spoke to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy over the phone and urged him to facilitate the repatriation of the body to India, reports have said.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world