Five Arrested After Cop Crushed To Death By Tractor In Madhya Pradesh

The accident took place on Monday. (Representational)

A Madhya Pradesh Police constable, Prabal Pratap Singh, was crushed to death by a tractor, allegedly involved in black marketing of diesel in Madhya Pradesh village where he was investigating the matter, the police said.

The incident took place on Monday and five suspects have been taken into custody by the police for further investigation.

"The police have also announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to arrest of the accused while Nayagaon police station in-charge Ashish Dhurve has been suspended after he told officers that the constable was killed in a road accident," a senior police official said.

The senior police official had earlier said that four police teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

Further investigation is underway.