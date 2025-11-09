Man Killed, His Son Loses Both Legs As Cop Allegedly Rams SUV Into Bikes In Madhya Pradesh

A policeman allegedly rammed his sports utility vehicle into multiple motorcycles in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district, killing a college teacher and injuring his 10-year-old son, whose legs had to be amputated, and three others, an official said on Sunday.

The family members of the victim have alleged that the accused, identified as sub-inspector (ASI) Manoj Yadav, was drunk at the time of the accident on Friday night.

Yadav, who has since been suspended, was produced in a court on Saturday, where he secured bail, Additional Superintendent of Police Naval Singh Sisodia told PTI over the phone.

Asked whether the ASI, who is in his 50s, was drunk, Sisodia said on Sunday that his medical report was awaited.

According to police sources, the incident took place near Bhadbhadia village on the Neemuch-Jawad road when Yadav, driving his private Bolero, allegedly hit several two-wheelers.

College teacher Dasharath Singh (42) died at the scene, while his son Harshit suffered grievous injuries in both legs, which had to be amputated to save his life, they said. Singh's wife Lalita (35) and daughter Jaya (6) also sustained injuries, they added.

Another motorcyclist, Bhupaal Singh (44), was injured after his bike was hit by the ASI's vehicle. A few more motorcycles were damaged, and several people received minor bruises, police said.

Soon after the fatal accident, relatives of the victims staged a protest alleging that Yadav was in an inebriated condition and demanded strict action against him, besides financial compensation for the teacher's family.

Cantonment City Superintendent of Police Kiran Chouhan said a case has been registered against Yadav for causing death due to rash and negligent act.

