2 School Students Die In Road Accident In Greater Noida

The police said the car was over speeding and lost control, veered off road. (Representational)

Two Class 10 students were killed on Tuesday after a car they boarded while returning from school crashed in Greater Noida, the police said.

The car driver and another passenger sitting on the front seat were injured in the accident that occurred around 4.30 pm in Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar, they said.

The students, both aged around 16 years, were returning home in Kishorepur from school when they hitched a ride on a Honda City car being driven by a man from their village, a police official said.

He said the car was over speeding when the driver lost control and veered off the road, hitting a tree near a farmland. The injured have been hospitalised, he added.

Uttar Pradesh had reported 22,256 deaths in 2018 in road crashes, with the state contributing the maximum 14.7 per cent such fatalities in the country, according to a central government data.

The same data revealed that over 64 per cent of road crashes occurred due to over speeding of vehicles.