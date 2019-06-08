Illicit Liquor Worth Rs 1.1 Crore Seized In Mathura: Police

Police said the seizures were made over 16 hours (Representational)

In an intensive drive, the Mathura police seized illicit liquor worth over Rs 1.1 crore from interstate gangs that were trying to smuggle it in various vehicles including an ambulance, the city police chief said Friday.

Senior police officer Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj said the seizures were made over a period of 16 hours.

"The liquor was being smuggled using different type of vehicles including by ambulance by eight interstate smugglers," he said.

He said the biggest haul of 1,198 boxes, valued at Rs 50 lakh, was recovered Friday from four interstate smugglers, during checking at Kotban border under Kosi Kalan police station.

An SUV, a truck (both bearing number plates), an ambulance and a car without number plates were also recovered, he said.

Mr Pankaj said the police attached to Shergarh/Chatta police station recovered 950 bags of Indian liquor without label valued at Rs 40 lakh from a truck being escorted by an SUV from Patel Chowk Friday afternoon.

Before that, on Thursday night, police recovered 350 boxes of illicit liquor worth Rs 20 lakh from Yamuna Expressway while being smuggled in a truck and a car by two interstate smugglers.