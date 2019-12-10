Haryana Dancer Attempts Suicide Alleging Police Inaction Over Rape Bid

According to the woman's husband, she approached police on November 10

A 30-year-old dancer attempted suicide in the city today accusing police of inaction in a case against a man who allegedly tried to rape her.

The dancer, a resident of Shahbad Markanda, performs at weddings and other events.

The woman was rushed to a hospital by her family members where her condition was stated to be stable.

A video in which the woman alleges police inaction in the case has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the dancer alleged that police initially refused to register her complaint and now she was being pressured by some officials to settle the matter with the accused.

She has named four police officials.

According to the woman's husband, she approached police on November 10, but they initially registered a case against the accused on less serious charges under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 354-A (making sexually coloured remarks) of the Indian Penal Code.

Senior police official, Shahbad Markanda, Surinder Manhju, however, denied allegations of inaction, saying a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC.

The DSP alleged that the complainant did not appear before the magistrate for recording her statement despite many police reminders.

The accused in the case is an owner of an orchestra group.

The woman's husband told reporters here that she went to perform with the group on November 9 and after the programme the owner of the group offered her a lift in his car.

On the way, the accused tried to rape the dancer and thrashed her when she tried to resist him, he said.

"She remained in the civil hospital at Shahbad Markanda for 10 days. Even after one month of the incident police have failed to take any action against the accused," the woman's husband said.

The DSP said an investigation in the case is underway and a police team has been sent to the hospital, where the woman is admitted, to inquire about the suicide attempt.