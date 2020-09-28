Hand-Made Maoist Posters On Trees Trigger Panic In Jharkhand Village

The Jharkhand Police said they are conducting checks in the area (Representational)

Hand-written posters, allegedly issued by Maoists, warning a "police informer" of action, were found pasted on trees in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Monday, sparking panic among locals.

The police, on receiving information, visited Jharkhand's Thekhi village and seized the posters, an officer said.

A search operation is currently underway in the area to catch those responsible for creating panic among locals, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Surjit Kumar said.

The posters, written in Hindi and signed CPI(Maoist), threatened to take action against a person, who they suspect is a police informer, Surjit Kumar said.

"We are conducting checks in the area," he added.

According to sources, Maoists had been regrouping in the state over the last few months. Similar posters, challenging the administration and intimidating local residents, have also surfaced in the recent past in the state's Khunti, Hazaribagh, Dhanbad, Giridih and Chhatra districts.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)