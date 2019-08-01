Gurgaon Woman, Lover On The Run Found Hanging In Rishikesh Dharamshala

The woman from Gurgaon was married and had children. (Representational)

The bodies of a woman and her lover were found hanging from a room ceiling in a dharamshala in Rishikesh on Thursday, police said.

Sapna Panwar, 28, and Jagjit Singh, 24, were found at the dharamshala - a shelter for pilgrims - in Triveni ghat area of the Uttarakhand town, Station House Officer Ritesh Kumar Shah said.

He said a suicide note was also recovered from a bag kept in the room.

It was mentioned in the note that the two were taking the extreme step as they were "tired of being on the run", Mr Shah said.

The two had been away from their homes for a month, he said.

Sapna Panwar from Gurgaon was married and had children, while Jagjit Singh was from Amritsar, the SHO said.

He said the bodies have been kept at AIIMS, Rishikesh, and the families have been informed.

