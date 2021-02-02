Gujarat Man Jailed For Life For Kidnapping, Attempting To Rape 60-Year-Old Woman

Court ordered accused to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation to the woman (Representational)

A court in Gujarat's Kheda district on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for kidnapping and attempting to rape a 60-year-old woman.

The court of sessions judge DR Bhatt convicted Kirit Barot and ordered him to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation to the woman.

The court awarded the accused two life sentences under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for attempting to rape and voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery.

Kirit Barot was also sentenced to five and two years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and criminal intimidation and all the sentences will run concurrently, public prosecutor Prem Tiwari said.

The accused, who is from Gandhinagar, had offered a lift to the woman in his car on October 25, 2018, when she was waiting at a national highway to get back home in Kheda after visiting a temple.

According to the prosecution, Barot tied up the woman with her saree and took her to a farm where he kept her the whole night and robbed her of all valuables.

He also attempted to rape her and thrashed her with an iron rod, it was stated.

