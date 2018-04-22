Gujarat: 2 Chinese Nationals Dead, 1 Hospitalised To Gas Leakage On Ship

Feng Hui Ha, a bulk carrier from Hong Kong, was sailing to Navlakhi Port near Morbi from Singapore, a police official said.
"Prima facie, the two Chinese died due to gas leakage on the ship," said SP, Jamnagar, Pradip Sejul.
Three persons from the carrier passed out due to the gas leakage and were subsequently brought to the Jamnagar coast by their colleagues in a tug, he said.
Comments
Another police official from Jamnagar civil hospital said the deceased are identified as Zhang Baohai, 55, and Dong Kui, 32, and the hospitalised person as Sun Yingdong.