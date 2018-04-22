Gujarat: 2 Chinese Nationals Dead, 1 Hospitalised To Gas Leakage On Ship

Two Chinese nationals died while another one was seriously taken ill on Sunday apparently due to gas on board a cargo ship near Rozi Port in Gujarat's Jamnagar, police said.Feng Hui Ha, a bulk carrier from Hong Kong, was sailing to Navlakhi Port near Morbi from Singapore, a police official said."Prima facie, the two Chinese died due to gas leakage on the ship," said SP, Jamnagar, Pradip Sejul.Three persons from the carrier passed out due to the gas leakage and were subsequently brought to the Jamnagar coast by their colleagues in a tug, he said."The trio were then taken to Jamnagar civil hospital, where doctors declared two of them brought dead while the third person is undergoing treatment. We are investigating the incident. The ship is still at sea," he said.Another police official from Jamnagar civil hospital said the deceased are identified as Zhang Baohai, 55, and Dong Kui, 32, and the hospitalised person as Sun Yingdong.