Men Attempt To Set Man On Fire After He Stopped Them From Molesting Girl

The police have registered a case on the victim's complaint.

Three men allegedly attempted to set a man on fire in Faleda village in Greater Noida days after he stopped them from molesting a girl.

The men allegedly set his hut on fire while he was sleeping inside it.

"He was sleeping inside his hut. Some people set the hut on fire. During the investigation, we found that he had stopped the three accused from molesting a girl, a few days back. He ran out of his hut and later informed the police," Greater Noida's Superintendent of Police (SP) Ranvijay Singh told ANI.

