Government School In Maharashtra Village Has Computers, But No Electricity

The school is located nearly 35 km away from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, said official (Representational)

Computers allotted to a government-run school in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district two years back have been gathering dust as it still does not have power supply since it was established more than 50 years back, locals and officials said.

The Zilla Parishad-run primary school at Fazalwadi village in Phulambri tehsil of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has been grappling with this issue of lack of electricity supply, they said.

"This school is located nearly 35 km away from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city. Around 75 students study in the school. They are from Fazalwadi village itself," a school official said.

"The school is not located within the village, it is a little bit far away. While there is electricity supply in the village, the school lacks it. Since the school is located at some distance, there is a requirement of funds to set up electricity connection," he said, adding that the matter was being pursued.

Two years back, some computers were allotted to the school so that students get to learn them, he said.

"But these devices have remained unused so far due to lack of electricity connection at the school," the official said.

According to him, there are records that this two-room school existed since 1971.

Phulambri constituency MLA Haribhau Bagde, a former speaker of the Maharashtra legislative assembly, told PTI, "The issue has not been brought to my notice so far. I will look into it if anybody approaches me." Talking to PTI, Fazalwadi village sarpanch Kashinath Gadekar said, "The ZP-run school is located away from our village. But we are following up the matter so that we get the supply soon."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)