Maharashtra Government Schools To Follow CBSE Pattern From 2025-26 Session

Maharashtra government has decided to implement the CBSE pattern in its school curriculum from 2025-26 academic year. The decision was announced by State Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse.



"CBSE pattern will be implemented from the academic year 2025-2026 and the government has taken this decision with an aim of improving the quality of students in the state," said the minister. His announcement comes days after the Steering Committee had approved the State Curriculum Framework in relation to the school education department.

The Education Department has issued instructions to the schools governed by the state education boards to implement the CBSE curriculum. Textbooks under CBSE will be made available in Marathi language by April 1.

As per the minister, the CBSE pattern will be implemented in two phases in the state. In the first phase, the CBSE pattern will be implemented in Class 1 and in the coming year, teachers and education officers will be trained for CBSE pattern. Next year, the CBSE pattern will be adopted in remaining standards in two phases.

The minister noted that while adopting the CBSE pattern, it will be ensured that Maharashtra's history, geography and Marathi language will be a part of curriculum.

Currently the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) conducts exams for Class 10 (SSC or Secondary School Certificate) and Class 12 (HSC or Higher Secondary Certificate).