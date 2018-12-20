Gold Biscuits Worth Rs 32 Lakh Seized In West Bengal

Officials seized 10 gold biscuits from the smuggler. (Representational)

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized gold biscuits worth over Rs 32 lakh from West Bengal's Nadia district and caught a smuggler who had stuffed it in a bag packed with papayas, the BSF said today.

Acting on a tip-off about gold smuggling along the Indo-Bangladesh border, the BSF troopers planned a special vigil in the area on Wednesday evening and seized 10 gold biscuits from the smuggler, Abdul Hai Mondal.

Mr Mondal, 41, was apprehended from near Madhupur outpost and the gold biscuits worth Rs 32.05 lakh were seized from him, the officer said.

The south Bengal unit of BSF has seized smuggled gold worth Rs 8.44 crore and arrested 12 gold smugglers so far in 2018.