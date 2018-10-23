Girl Allegedly Raped Inside Government College In Rajasthan

A First Information Report has been registered against the accused.

A student was allegedly raped inside her college premises in Rajasthan's Nagaur on October 21, Sunday.

A First Information Report has been registered against the accused, a student of a private college, who is currently on the run, the police said.

The room, where the alleged crime took place, has been sealed by the cops interrogating the case.

Recently, a seven-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death in Jhalawar area of the state.

On September 4, a Mumbai based model turned television actress was also allegedly raped by her friend on the pretext of marriage in Alwar's Neemrana area.

The Rajasthan Assembly, in March, passed a bill approving the death sentence to the convicts of raping or gang-raping a girl up to 12 years of age.

Rajasthan is the second state, after Madhya Pradesh, to have the death penalty for such crimes.