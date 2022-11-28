Gang Of 6 From Bihar Steal Gold Worth Rs 5 Crore From Madhya Pradesh Bank

The police have arrested two people, the police said. (Representational)

Two members of a gang from Bihar have been arrested for the alleged robbery of gold worth Rs 5 crore and Rs 3.5 lakh in cash from a bank in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, police said on Monday.

As per inputs gathered from the police in different states, the gang in the past had allegedly robbed 300 kg of gold, including the robbery in Katni, from institutions offering loans against the gold.

The gang of six on Saturday looted valuables and cash from the gold loan offering bank in Bargawan area, Katni Superintendent of Police SK Jain told PTI.

Investigations suggest the alleged mastermind of the gang, Subodh Singh, is lodged in the Beur jail in Bihar, he said.

A court of judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) on Monday remanded the arrested duo to police custody for 10 days, he said.

"We produced Patna resident Subham Tiwari (24) and Ankush Sahu (25), a native of Buxar, in the JMFC's court and sought their remand with a plea that they were members of a big gang that needs to be busted," the official said.

The court has granted 10 days of police remand, he said.

The police had arrested the duo from Mandla district, the SP said, adding efforts were on to nab four others involved in the Katni heist.

"As per inputs gathered from the police in different states, the gang in the past had allegedly robbed 300 kg of gold, including the robbery in Katni, from institutions offering loans against the gold," he said.

Bhopal Sarafa Mahasangh spokesman Navneet Agrawal said 300 kg of gold is valued at around Rs 150 crore in the market.

Investigations suggest the gang allegedly robbed 24 kg of gold and Rs 11 lakh cash from a bank in Udaipur on August 29, the SP said.

"We are collecting the records of their heists," Jain said, adding they may seek Singh's custody in Beur jail to understand the modus operandi.

The gang has also committed gold robberies in Dhanbad, Agra, Howrah and other places in the country, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)