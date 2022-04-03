4 Maharashtra Ashram School Students Fall Sick, Food Poisoning Suspected

The four children complained of uneasiness after having food, said an official. (Representational)

Four students of an ashram school in Dhabade in Thane district's Bhiwandi area fell ill due to suspected food poisoning, civic health officials said on Saturday.

The four children from Shraddha Ashram School, complained of uneasiness after having food and have been hospitalized, said Dr Datta Kole of the civic-run Shree Chatrapati Maharaj General Hospital.

On Friday too, some five to six students from the same ashram school had to be treated for food poisoning, he added.

Atul Badange, the secretary of the NGP which runs the Ashram School at Shirole, meanwhile, said it was a case of sun stroke and dehydration, and not food poisoning.

He claimed children started falling ill since March 29, and one girl died as well from sun stroke and dehydration.

"There are 276 students in the ashram school. If it was a case of food poisoning, others would also have been affected," he said.

A medical team has been stationed at the Ashram School for medical emergency he said.

