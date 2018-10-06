For Slogans On Walls Insulting PM Modi, Congress Youth Activist Arrested

OP Thakur was arrested after some insulting slogans about PM Modi appeared outside a library.

An office bearer of Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress was arrested by police on Saturday after some derogatory slogans against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi were found on walls in Nahan, about 86 km

State Secretary of Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress OP Thakur was later released on bail but the arrest sparked protests against police action, which the Congress alleged was taken under pressure from BJP.

The slogans were found on the walls of a library. Police checked the CCTV footage and the leader was arrested. A case was registered under sections of Prevention of damage to public property Act 1984 and section 426 of the Indian Penal Code (mischief), an official said.

Youth Congress workers also took out a protest march in Sangrah and submitted a memorandum to Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sangrah, demanding immediate release of their leader.

Meanwhile, District BJP President Viney Gupta and several other party functionaries condemned the incident and demanded strict action against those responsible for putting up the derogatory slogans.

