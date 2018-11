Police have registered a case against the woman's uncle, aunt and cousins. (Representational)

A woman was allegedly stripped and beaten by her maternal relatives in Udaipur district when she demanded back the money which she had lent them, police said Monday.

About a month ago, the woman had gone to her maternal uncle's house, to get Rs 2 lakh back.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Police have registered a case against her uncle, aunt and cousins. They are investigating further.