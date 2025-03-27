On Camera, US Woman Strips Naked, Goes On Wild Biting And Stabbing Rampage

A woman allegedly stripped naked, bit a person and stabbed a couple of staff members with a pencil at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Texas. The woman, Samantha Palma, allegedly had a "manic episode" on March 14, TMZ reported.

A video of the terrifying incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, she was also heard shouting and flinging insults at the security guards.

Ms Palma, who identified herself as the 'goddess Venus', stabbed a restaurant manager in the head and face at the airport using his pencil while he tried to restrain her.

She bit him on his right forearm, resulting in "immediate bruising."

As tourists gawked and took pictures with their phones, she threw water in the air and danced wildly.

The woman shrieked and sprinted down the concourse, leaving the frame, while no authorities were seen intervening



At one point, a woman handed her a coat, which made Ms Palma squeal and flee, screaming "f**k you" at strangers as she hurried off to smash a display television.

She then repeatedly threw her phone at another screen and broke a monitor at the airport before ducking behind an emergency door. Security personnel eventually took her into custody.

According to the complaint, police found Ms Palma cowering behind an emergency door at Gate D1 of Terminal D, covered in blood that was not her own.

Ms Palma reportedly told police she "wanted to be with the flowers" and was "in a forest" when they handcuffed her. She said she was "going to heaven" and that she had come from hell.

The woman also claimed to identify as several Disney princesses, including Ariel and Pocahontas. She also admitted she was travelling with her 8-year-old daughter.

She informed officers that she and her daughter drove to the airport in a car that she "manifested." Although Ms Palma told police she was "trying to make herself better and sometimes that hurts," she insisted she didn't want to harm herself or others.

Ms Palma subsequently admitted to authorities during the interrogation that she had skipped her medication that day. However, the police did not specify what kind of medicine she was taking.

She was initially placed on a mental health hold and is currently facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.