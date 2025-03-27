Naked Woman On Rampage At US Airport, Stabs And Bites In Shocking Video

A bizarre scene unfolded at a Texas airport when a woman, in a state of apparent distress, stripped naked and then proceeded to bite and stab staff members.

A woman, identified as Samantha Palma, allegedly attacked two people with a pencil and later bit a restaurant manager during a chaotic incident at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport on March 14, according to TMZ.

The woman, who was reportedly experiencing a "manic episode," was seen walking naked through the airport, claiming to be the goddess Venus. When a restaurant manager attempted to restrain her, she allegedly grabbed his own pencil and stabbed him in the head and face.

She then reportedly bit the manager on the forearm, leaving a visible bruise.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, capturing Samantha Palma's erratic behaviour. Footage shows her smashing a television, throwing water, and running around frantically as bystanders filmed the chaos.

At one point, an onlooker offered Palma a coat, prompting her to run away while shouting expletives at random people.

Authorities later found her hiding behind an emergency door at Gate D1 in Terminal D. According to reports, she was covered in blood, though it was not her own.

Palma was taken into police custody, where she admitted to missing her medication that day. She also claimed she was travelling with her 8-year-old daughter, TMZ reported.

During questioning, she told officers that she identifies as various Disney princesses, including Ariel and Pocahontas. At another point, she referred to herself as the goddess Venus.

Palma has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.