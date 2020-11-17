5 Killed As Car Hits Truck, Catches Fire In Punjab

Among those who died included a doctor, Sangrur SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said. (Representational)

At least five people were killed when the car they were travelling in caught fire after colliding with a truck on Sangrur-Sunam road in Punjab, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

They were returning to Moga late Monday night after attending a wedding reception in Sangrur district's Dirba town.

Among those who died included a doctor, Sangrur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said.

"The accident occurred around midnight. The car hit the diesel tank of the truck and the fuel spilled, and the car was on fire. The occupants did not get any time to come out and were killed. The car had to be cut to extricate their bodies," the SSP told PTI over the phone.

The truck driver fled the spot, but police said they are hopeful of nabbing him at the earliest.

A senior advocate and his assistant were killed two days ago, as their car caught fire after hitting tree near the Phagwara bypass chowk in Hoshiarpur district.