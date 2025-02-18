Many Feared Dead As Bus Falls Into Drain After Colliding With Truck In Punjab

Several passengers are feared dead after a private bus fell into a drain after colliding with a truck in Punjab's Faridkot district this morning. The bus, belonging to a private operator named New Deep Company, was on its way to Amritsar when the accident occurred on the Kotkapura road.

An initial probe suggests the driver lost control of the vehicle after the collision, due to which it veered off the road, broke through the railings, and fell into the drain, according to the police.

At least 26 passengers injured in the accident have been shifted to a hospital in Faridkot, said Pragya Jain, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). She has also assured of action after an inquiry into the accident.

Cops are now trying to retrieve the bus from the drain. Senior police and district officials are at the spot.

Authorities suspended traffic on the Faridkot-Kotakpura road after the accident and asked motorists to take the alternative Chahal Road. The public is urged to plan their travel accordingly for a smooth journey, said Faridkot Police.