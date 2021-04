No injury or loss of life has been reported.

A fire broke out in a two-storied house in the early hours on Sunday in Sikkim's Lachung near a General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) Camp.

The fire has been doused. A short-circuit is reported to have caused the fire.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) rescue teams reached the spot and extricated five gas cylinders from the building.

The building housed three families.

No injury or loss of life has been reported.