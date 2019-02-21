Fire At City Center Mall In Mangaluru, All Visitors Safe

Fire At City Center Mall Mangalore : Thick plumes of smoke were seen coming out from the top floors.

A minor fire broke out today morning at a food shop in city center mall in Mangaluru. Thick plumes of smoke were seen coming out from the top floors of the mall around 11:30 am. The visitors were immediately evacuated and fire engines were called in to put out the fire.

The fire is completely under control and all the visitors are safe.



The initial reports of fire created panic in the city and caused a huge traffic jam around the mall area. The traffic jam eased out within an hour.

A short circuit is suspected to be the cause of fire.

The Mangaluru city center mall fire created a buzz online and social media users questioned the frequency of fire incidents across India in recent days.

'Is anybody purposely lighting fire to buildings in India, City Center Mall in Mangalore, one food court floor completely raging, yesterday it was in Cochin," a user wrote.

'Oh god! No, I am not in Mangaluru, thanks for the concern. This looks crazy, too many fire incidents, Delhi, Kochi, what's going on!" another user questioned.

Yesterday, a massive fire broke out at a footwear showroom and godown in Kerala's Kochi. The fire broke out in the five-storey building near the Ernakulam South railway station.

A 28-year-old worker died after a fire broke out at a factory in Narela industrial area in Delhi on Tuesday.

On the same day, a fire broke out early morning at Dharam Villa building in South Mumbai. No casualties were reported in the case.