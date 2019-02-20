Fire Breaks Out At Building In South Mumbai's Breach Candy Area

Bhulabhai Desai Marg, Breach Candy, South Mumbai: The fire, categorised as 'Level-3', started at the Dharam Villa building at Bhulabhai Desai Marg, located in south Mumbai's Breach Candy area.

Mumbai | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: February 20, 2019 04:18 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Fire Breaks Out At Building In South Mumbai's Breach Candy Area

A fire broke out early morning today at a building in Mumbai's Byculla area


New Delhi: 

A fire broke out early morning today at a building in South Mumbai. Eight fire engines have been rushed to the spot, according to news agency ANI. The fire, categorised as 'Level-3', started at the Dharam Villa building at Bhulabhai Desai Marg, located in south Mumbai's Breach Candy area.

There have so far been no reports of casualties or injuries.

Fire disasters are particularly frequent in Mumbai where millions live in cramped and dilapidated properties because of high rents.

In December, eight people were killed when a fire engulfed a hospital in Mumbai. In 2017, 14 people were killed, also in Mumbai, when a huge blaze tore through a popular restaurant.

(With Inputs from ANI)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Bhulabhai Desai MargMumbaiSouth Mumbai

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Surya kiranLive TVIPL Schedule 2019HOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HIPL TicketsVivo V15 ProS10

................................ Advertisement ................................