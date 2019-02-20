Fire Breaks Out At Building In South Mumbai's Breach Candy Area

A fire broke out early morning today at a building in Mumbai's Byculla area

A fire broke out early morning today at a building in South Mumbai. Eight fire engines have been rushed to the spot, according to news agency ANI. The fire, categorised as 'Level-3', started at the Dharam Villa building at Bhulabhai Desai Marg, located in south Mumbai's Breach Candy area.

There have so far been no reports of casualties or injuries.

Fire disasters are particularly frequent in Mumbai where millions live in cramped and dilapidated properties because of high rents.

In December, eight people were killed when a fire engulfed a hospital in Mumbai. In 2017, 14 people were killed, also in Mumbai, when a huge blaze tore through a popular restaurant.

(With Inputs from ANI)