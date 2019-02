Kochi fire: Residents from nearby buildings have been evacuated.

A massive fire broke out at a footwear godown in Kerala's Kochi this afternoon. No casualties have been reported. The fire broke out in the five-storey building near the Ernakulam South railway station.

Residents from nearby buildings have been evacuated. There are 10 fire fighting teams at the spot to douse the blaze.

Thick, black smoke was seen rising from the top floors of the factory.