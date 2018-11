The body of the 4-year-old girl has been sent for a post mortem, police said (Representational)

A four-year-old girl was found raped and murdered in the Nidhauli Kalan area in Uttar Pradesh's Etah, police said Thursday.

The girl was alone at her house when the incident took place Wednesday night, they said.

The matter is being probed, police said, adding no arrests have been made so far.

The body has been sent for a post mortem, police said.