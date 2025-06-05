3 Of Family Die Of Suffocation While Cleaning Septic Tank In UP: Cops

Three members of a family died due to suffocation while cleaning a septic tank outside their house here on Wednesday, police said.

The victims were identified as Prahlad Mandal (60), his daughter Tanu Vishwas (32) and his son-in-law Kartik Vishwas (38), police said.

Mandal had recently constructed a new septic tank, approximately 8 feet deep, after facing some issues with an old, smaller tank. He along with his daughter and son-in-law descended into the new tank for cleaning, Madhotanda Station House Officer (SHO) Ashok Pal said.

"It appears that a gas began leaking from an adjacent old septic tank. Due to the depth of the new tank, the three were unable to get out and suffocated to death on the spot," the SHO said.

Tanu Vishwas had been living at her parents' home with her husband Kartik and their children. Kartik was a resident of the nearby village of Mainigulriya, police said.

Kalinagar Tehsildar Virendra Kumar visited the village after the accident to gather information from the grieving family. He assured them of all possible assistance based on their economic situation.

