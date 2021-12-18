Elephant Calf Dies After Being Hit By Train In Assam

"At around 3.30 am, a male calf which was around 6 to 7 months old was knocked down by a train while it was trying to cross over the tracks. It died on the spot," Assam Forest Department officials.

"The accident occurred around 3 km from the Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary," officials said.

Jorhat, Assam:

An elephant calf died after being hit by a train at Bhelaguri, Nakachari under Mariani Range in Assam's Jorhat district in the early morning on Friday.

"At around 3.30 am, a male calf which was around 6 to 7 months old was knocked down by a train while it was trying to cross over the tracks. It died on the spot," Assam Forest Department officials.

"The accident occurred around 3 km from the Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary," it added.

"On preliminary investigation by Forest personnel, it has come to light that it was hit by the New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express," the official said.

The post-mortem has been conducted and other formalities are being carried out.

