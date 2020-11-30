Eight-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped, Strangled To Death In Rajasthan: Police

The accused kidnapped the girl from her house on Friday night while she was sleeping with her mother, the police said.

A probe into the matter is underway: Police (Representational)

Jaipur:

An eight-year-old girl was thrown into a dry well after being allegedly raped and strangled to death by unidentified men in Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

Her body was recovered on Saturday night, senior police official Ravindra Pratap Singh said.

The accused kidnapped the minor from her house on Friday night while she was sleeping with her mother. She was allegedly raped and strangled to death, the SHO said.

They later threw the girl's body into a dry well, which is 300 meters away from her home, he added.

Mr Singh said a probe into the matter is underway and nearly half a dozen people have been rounded up for interrogation.

