Case Against Cop For Assaulting Woman Constable Over Marriage: Cops

A case has been registered against a police station in-charge in Dindori. (Representational)

A case has been registered against a police station in-charge in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori for allegedly assaulting a woman constable, an official said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday and the accused, who is on a run, has been suspended, he said.

A woman constable has complained that the cop was pressurising her for marriage, said police official CK Sirame, adding that the cop forcibly entered the constable's home and assaulted her.

The official has been charged under sections 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 452 (trespassing) and 506 (criminal intimidation) among others of IPC.

The official was suspended by Additional Director General of Police (Shahdol Range) G Janardhan, officials said.