Days After Mandsaur Rape, 4-Year-Old Raped In Madhya Pradesh's Satna

The accused has been arrested (File)

A four-year-old girl was raped on Sunday in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh and dumped at a secluded place, police said on Monday. The accused has been arrested.

The incident comes days after the gang-rape of a seven-year-old girl in Mandsaur on June 26.

According to the police, the minor was found in a bad shape in Parasmania area of the district. The accused, Mahendra Singh, 23, had abducted the child when she was sleeping in the courtyard of her house.

After committing the crime, when Singh felt that the child had died, he dumped her body at a secluded place close to Unchehara Police Station of Satna district.

As the parents, along with the villagers, started looking for the child, they found her lying in a bad condition. She was admitted in a nearby hospital. On getting a clue, they caught hold of the accused, who was beaten and handed over to the police.

Satna Superintendent of Police Rajesh Hingankar told reporters that the accused had been arrested and that the incident was being investigated.

Meanwhile, the condition of Mandsaur rape victim, who is undergoing treatment at an Indore hospital, is said to be improving gradually. She talked to the people with gestures and was able to walk a few steps.

For more Satna news, click here