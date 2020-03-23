Curfew Imposed In Punjab To Combat Coronavirus Spread

Any individual who requires exemption will be allowed only for a given period and purpose. (File)

The Punjab government today imposed a curfew to stop the spread of coronavirus, making it the first state to take such measures.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced the curfew as people were defying the lockdown imposed in the state, officials said.

"After reviewing the situation chief minister has announced a full curfew with no relaxations," an official spokesperson said.

"Curfew was imposed as people were still coming out in large numbers. So the idea is to keep them inside," a senior official told PTI.

Mr Singh took the decision after reviewing the situation with the State chief secretary and DGP.

The deputy commissioners have been asked to issue the necessary orders, the spokesperson said.

Any individual who requires exemption will be allowed only for a given period and purpose.

Inputs from PTI