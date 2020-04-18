Odisha Miniature Artist's "Stay Home Stay Safe" Message Amid Lockdown

The artist has made a small house from as many as 256 match sticks with the same message "Stay Home-Stay Safe".

Odisha Miniature Artist's 'Stay Home Stay Safe' Message Amid Lockdown

The artist made a small house from as many as 256 match sticks.

Bhubaneswar:

Odisha based miniature artist and sculptor L Eswar Rao has created a unique pencil art and a small house made up of matchsticks with a message of staying indoors amid the coronavirus spread.

This pencil has a 2.8 inch long worded message "Stay Home Stay Safe".

Mr Rao said that he took two days to carve this art on the wooden pencil.

"I appeal to everyone to Stay Home Stay Safe from deadly COVID-19. Do not be a part of gathering and just spend time with your family. This is the best way to beat the virus. During lockdown, just show your talent as I did," he said.

"Being a miniature artist, I created a message for the society- stay home - stay safe - with folded hands on pencil nib," he added.

Apart from the pencil, Mr Rao also made a small house from as many as 256 match sticks with the same message "Stay Home-Stay Safe".

He has placed the house in a transparent bottle for the display. It took him seven days to complete this piece of art.

Comments
OdishaCoronavirusArt
Web Stories
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Travel 9 Best Things To Do On Your Trip To Agra
Fashion How To Work From Home in Style
Entertainment Meet Alia Bhatt's Best Friend, Akansha
Beauty Stop Dandruff In Its Track With Easy Home Remedies
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter