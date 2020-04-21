COVID-19 Patients In Punjab Hospital Enjoy Song, Video Goes Viral

The video shows patients wearing face masks and sitting on their beds enjoys a song

A video of twelve coronavirus patients in a hospital in Jalandhar was shared widely on social media as they grooved to a Punjabi song and kept up their spirits by clapping and enjoying the song.

A patient made a video of eleven other infected people in Jalandhar civil hospital as they clapped and raised their hands in the air on a foot-tapping Punjabi song that played on a television in their isolation ward.

In the video which went viral on social media, patients wearing face masks and sitting on their beds enjoyed the song.

"All of the patients maintained social distancing. They did not gather or dance to the song," said senior medical officer Kashmiri Lal at Jalandhar civil hospital.

He said a television set has been installed in the ward for coronavirus patients and that they are regularly counselled.

"They are counselled that they have nothing to worry about. They will be alright and will soon go home as other patients have been fully cured," Mr Lal said.

Jalandhar district has 48 coronavirus cases and it stands second after Mohali in the COVID-19 tally in Punjab.