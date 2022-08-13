Punjab Makes Wearing Mask A Must In Public Places Amid Rising Covid Cases

Punjab has made wearing mask mandatory in public places

Punjab has made it a must to wear mask in public places amid rise in COVID-19 cases.

"Wearing of appropriate masks shall be ensured in all educational institutions, government and private offices and indoor/outdoor gatherings, malls, public places...for the prevention of further spread of the virus in the population and for the well-being of every individual," the Punjab government said in a statement today.

Delhi has also made wearing mask mandatory at public places.

"COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to be strictly followed, such as social distancing, respiratory etiquette and no spitting at public places. Anyone having symptoms of COVID-19 must get tested and follow COVID-19 protocol," the statement said.

All hospitals, labs and collection centres have been told to upload details of tests including positive and negative results. Those due for second and precautionary dose must take the vaccine soon, it said.