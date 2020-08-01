Body Of Missing COVID-19 Patient Found Inside Well In Maharashtra City



On July 30, police traced the mobile of the patient and it was found beside a well. (Representational)

Washim:

The body of a missing COVID-19 patient was found in a well at Washim on Friday, the police said.

Police official Satish Patil said, "The patient had run away from COVID-19 centre in Washim on July 29. The patient's body was found in a well today. The person might have committed suicide."

"On July 30, the police traced the mobile of the patient and it was found beside a well. The patient's slippers were also found beside the well," the police official said.

"The police called the dead's wife and brother. They identified the patient by his slippers," he added.

