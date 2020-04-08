Case Against Congress MLA For Violating Lockdown In Madhya Pradesh

A police case has been registered against Congress MLA Siddharth Kushwaha.

A police case has been registered against Congress MLA Siddharth Kushwaha and seven others for allegedly defying the lockdown orders in Madhya Pradesh's Satna, police said on Wednesday.

The MLA led a protest near in the city on Tuesday, in violation of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the lockdown enforced in the district, police official Mohit Saxena said.

Details of the protest that Mr Kushwaha led were not immediately known.

"We have booked eight persons, including Kushwaha, under relevant provisions of the India Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act," the police official said.

Efforts were on to identify others involved in the protest, he said.