Cop, Family Killed After Car Hits Stationary Excavator In Madhya Pradesh

The accident occurred when the car rammed into a stationary JCB machine that was parked along the road on Khurai bypass in Sagar district.

Cities | | Updated: June 18, 2019 17:23 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Cop, Family Killed After Car Hits Stationary Excavator In Madhya Pradesh

The family was travelling to Sagar for a marriage function. (Representational)


Sagar: 

Five members of a family were killed on Tuesday when their car rammed into a stationary excavator in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, police said.

The accident occurred around 1 AM on Khurai bypass in the district, Khurai police station incharge Vijay Ken said, adding that the excavator-- a JCB machine - was parked along the road when the car hit it.

Those killed in the accident were identified as Subhash Sapre (50), his wife Guddi Devi (45) and their daughters Nisha (23), Munmun (17) and Baby (10), he said, adding that the car driver Sonu Kewat was injured in the accident.

Mr Sapre was a police constable from Guna district who was travelling to Sagar for a marriage function.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

SagarSagar news

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsSamsung M40Honor 20iIBPS RRBOm BirlaYoga Day

................................ Advertisement ................................