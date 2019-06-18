Cop, Family Killed After Car Hits Stationary Excavator In Madhya Pradesh

The family was travelling to Sagar for a marriage function. (Representational)

Five members of a family were killed on Tuesday when their car rammed into a stationary excavator in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, police said.

The accident occurred around 1 AM on Khurai bypass in the district, Khurai police station incharge Vijay Ken said, adding that the excavator-- a JCB machine - was parked along the road when the car hit it.

Those killed in the accident were identified as Subhash Sapre (50), his wife Guddi Devi (45) and their daughters Nisha (23), Munmun (17) and Baby (10), he said, adding that the car driver Sonu Kewat was injured in the accident.

Mr Sapre was a police constable from Guna district who was travelling to Sagar for a marriage function.