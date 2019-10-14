Cook Held For Allegedly Raping Woman, Posting Obscene Photos Online

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Thane

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Maharashtra's Thane city and defaming her by posting her objectionable pictures on social media, police said this morning.

The accused, who is a native of Tehri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand, worked as a cook at a hotel in Thane city.

He took admission at a city-based centre conducting English speaking classes where the 20-year-old woman was also enrolled.

In April this year, the accused lured the woman on the pretext of marrying her. He took her to a lodge where he allegedly raped her and clicked some objectionable pictures, senior inspector Anil Mangle said.

The accused later posted the pictures on the Instagram account of the woman's brother and friends following which she lodged a police complaint last week, he said.

During the probe, the police traced the accused to his hometown in Uttarakhand and arrested him on Saturday, he said.

The accused has been charged for rape and molestation, and under the provisions of Information Technology Act, the police added.

