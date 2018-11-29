Congress Worker Made To Apologise By Rubbing Nose On Ground In Rajasthan

The Congress worker's car accidentally splashed mud on people on the street (Representational)

Four men who had forced a Congress worker to rub his nose on the ground after his vehicle splashed mud on them were made to apologise after villagers intervened in the matter in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district.

The Former Zila Pramukh Bhagwati Lal Roat was going to attend a rally of Congress state president Sachin Pilot on Tuesday when his vehicle in Jhosawa village of the district accidentally splashed mud on a few men.

The angry men chased the car and stopped him at a bus stand ahead. Mr Roat was then forced to rub his nose on the ground and apologise to the men.

On Wednesday, seniors members of the Patidar community called the four men and Mr Roat to Bhaimai village in the district where the men were asked to apologise to the Congress worker in the same manner.

"They misbehaved with him (Bhagwati Lal Roat) following which senior members of their own community made them apologise to him on Wednesday," Dinesh Kumar, the president of Dungarpur district Congress told news agency PTI today.

No complaint was filed in this case, the police said.

