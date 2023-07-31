College Student Arrested For Raping 13-Year-Old Girl In UP: Police

SHO of local Nagra police station said a case was registered against Ashish Chauhan, a BA second-year student, on Wednesday based on a complaint lodged by the minor's mother.

A college student was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in UP, police said. (Representational)

Ballia, UP:

A 19-year-old college student was arrested in Ballia on Sunday for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl, police said.

SHO of local Nagra police station Atul Mishra said a case was registered against Ashish Chauhan, a BA second-year student, on Wednesday based on a complaint lodged by the minor's mother.

Police said the complainant alleged that Chauhan used to sexually harass her daughter.

Mr Mishra said when the minor girl's statement was recorded in front of a magistrate, she accused Chauhan of raping her.

Based on the statement, the charge of rape was added and the accused was arrested following a tip-off, police said.

