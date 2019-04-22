Children Beaten By Caretaker At Rajasthan Rehab Centre, Case Filed

Alwar Sub Inspector said the manager of the rehab centre thrashed the children.

A case was registered after two children were allegedly beaten by their caretaker at a juvenile rehabilitation centre in Rajasthan's Alwar, police said.

The case was registered after a video showing two children being beaten up by a woman in Alwar went viral on April 20.

According to police, the video shows a woman screaming at two children and thrashing them brutally.

"After investigating the matter, we found that it was the manager of ''Thakurdas Shiksha Samiti Bal Grih'' who was thrashing children as seen in the viral video," Alwar Sub Inspector Rajendra Prasad told news agency ANI.

Further investigation is underway.

