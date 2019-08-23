Charges Against Former BJP MLA's Son For Allegedly Killing Wife

The family members of the BJP MLA's daughter-in-law have called the death a suicide.

Former BJP legislator Ajay Kumar Poeia's elder son has been charged for allegedly killing his wife, the police said on Thursday.

The case against the former MLA's son has been registered at Kotwali police station in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh by his in-laws. Police said they will take action after conducting initial inquiry. Poeia had been an MLA from Govardhan (reserved) seat.

According to police, Poeia's daughter-in-law Seema was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her room on Tuesday evening, but the door was open from outside.

At the time of the incident, Poeia and his wife Chandravati were not at home as they are recuperating at a private hospital after being injured in an accident. Other family members were at the residence when Seema is believed to have died, police said.

The family members are calling her death a suicide. But Seema's mother and sisters have alleged she was killed.

Kotwali police station in-charge Avdhesh Pratap Singh said, "A murder case has been registered based on the postmortem report. Any action against husband will be taken after ascertaining his role in the case after investigation."

