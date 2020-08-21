Case Against UP Official For Thrashing Men During Mask-Enforcing Drive

Two videos of the Bilthara Road SDM beating up youths went viral on the social media on Thursday.

Police lodged an FIR against a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) on Friday, a day after he was suspended for beating people on the pretext of enforcing a drive to wear face masks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A case was lodged against SDM Ashok Chaudhary on the basis of a written complaint by Rajat Chaurasiya who alleged that the officer had thrashed and verbally abused him, SHO Ubhaon Police Station, Yogendra Bahadur Singh said.

The matter is being investigated, the SHO said.

Two videos of the Bilthara Road SDM beating up youths went viral on the social media on Thursday following which some of the victims lodged a complaint with the police.

Taking serious note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Thursday suspended Chaudhary and attached him with the Revenue Board.

In the complaint, Mr Chaurasiya alleged that he and his brother Ashu were sitting inside a shop on Chaukiya turn when the SDM reached there along with his guards and started beating them and aslo used foul language.

He also claimed that the officer dragged them on the road because of which his brother, who is a B.Tech student suffered injuries.